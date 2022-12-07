Dabur India Ltd has forayed in to the feminine personal hygiene space. The FMCG major has decided to extend its brand Fem to the sanitary napkins segment.

The company said this will strengthen Fem’s presence in the personal care market in India and is being launched on e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Dabur India Ltd Business Head-Ecommerce and Modern Trade , Smerth Khanna said: “As a women-centric brand, Fem understands the specific needs of women, and has been constantly innovating and expanding our product range to meet the emerging and unmet needs of our consumers. Fem Ultra Care Sanitary Napkins address an unmet consumer need for a superior feminine hygiene product at a pocket-friendly price. ”

“We were assisted by the team of Flipkart with important dipstick surveys and data points to decode the current market and demand proposition,” Khanna added.

The FMCG company has also launched a new social initiative called ‘Swasthya Aur Suraksha’ to support women’s health and empower adolescent girls from underprivileged sections of the society. Against each pack of Fem Ultra Care Sanitary Napkin sold, Dabur has committed to give one sanitary napkin free to underprivileged girl, it added.