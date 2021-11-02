Dabur India net up 5%, revenues rise 12% in Q2

FMCG major Dabur India posted a consolidated net profit of ₹504 crore for the quarter-ended September 30, up 4.7 per cent compared to ₹482 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal. The company’s consolidated revenue stood at ₹2,818 crore, up 12 per cent. This was backed by the company’s domestic FMCG business witnessing 10 per cent volume growth in the quarter under review.

The company’s board declared an interim dividend of 250 per cent for 2021-22. “Continuing with our payout policy, the board has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.5 per share, aggregating to a total payout of ₹441.98 crore,” Mohit Burman, Vice-Chairman, Dabur India said.

Upbeat rural demand

The company said that rural demand outpaced urban demand during the quarter. Also, e-commerce contribution to domestic sales increased to 7 per cent.

“While Covid fears have largely receded with the vaccination drive gathering pace and mobility improving, the operating environment remained challenging with unprecedented inflation impacting consumer sentiments in the run up to the festive season. Our strategic business transformation exercise last year helped us successfully address the emerging challenges and deliver a healthy topline growth despite the tough macroeconomic conditions. We have undertaken calibrated price increases and sharpened our focus on cost control to mitigate the impact,” said Mohit Malhotra, CEO, Dabur India.

He added that the company has been investing ahead of the curve to expand its rural footprint. “We have, in fact, surpassed our rural coverage target of 80,000 villages 18 months ahead of schedule and are now covering around 83,500 villages,” Malhotra said.

In terms of categories, the FMCG major’s food and beverage business reported a growth of 43 per cent, digestives business was up 22.7 per cent and Ayurvedic Medicines (Ethicals) business grew by 12.6 per cent during the quarter. The hair care category clocked a growth of 26.5 per cent, while home care business reported a 25.3 per cent rise.

“The toothpaste business continued to move forward on the growth trajectory, with a growth of 15.2 per cent, riding on strong demand for the flagship product, Dabur Red Paste,” the company added.

Dabur’s international business reported a constant currency growth of 13.8 per cent during the second quarter.