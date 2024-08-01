Dabur India posted a consolidated net profit of ₹500 crore in Q1 FY25, up 8 per cent from ₹462 crore a year earlier. Consolidated revenue was up 7 per cent to ₹3,349 crore, driven by steady growth across all key business verticals.

The company said that India FMCG business volume growth stood at 5.2 per cent for the quarter. The Q1 revenue growth stands at 10 per cent on a constant currency basis. “Despite a challenging demand environment marked by high food inflation and unemployment rate, Dabur delivered a strong 8.3 per cent growth in operating Profit, demonstrating the resilience of its business model,” the FMCG major pointed out.

“It’s been a good start to the new financial year as we drove sequential recovery in volume growth, driven by rural markets, to report industry-leading performance across our key verticals. This allowed us to plough higher investments behind our brands to drive market expansion and sustain our growth momentum,” Dabur India Limited Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra said.

The company’s media spends increased by 15.4 per cent during the quarter in the consolidated business. “Through disciplined execution of our go-to-market strategy, we continued to capitalise on our brand strength and deepen engagement with our consumers. Our focussed approach towards expanding our rural footprint to over 1.22 lakh villages reaped rich dividend as rural demand outpaced urban demand by 350 bps during the quarter. To cater to this wider network, we have expanded our product basket with the launch of newer affordable and rural-specific pack bundles across categories, besides investing in consumer activations in the hinterland to establish a better connect with our consumers,” Malhotra added.

The company’s international business reported an 18.4 per cent growth in constant currency terms. The Egypt business reported a near 64 per cent growth and Nigeria grew by 181 per cent, while Sub-Saharan Africa grew by 21.4 per cent and MENA by 13 per cent.

“Dabur reported market share gains across 95 per cent of its portfolio. Odomos gained 518 bps market share, while the J&N portfolio reported a 330-bps improvement in market share. Dabur also reported a 194-bps gain in air freshener market share. Dabur Red Paste gained 15 bps share,” it added.