Dabur India is the latest FMCG company to join the D2C bandwagon at a time when the e-commerce channel continues to witness robust growth. The company is set to take its direct-to-consumer portal live by the end of this fiscal across the country and is positioning it as a one-stop shop for its entire product portfolio.

Over the past two years, the company has been ramping up its focus on launching digital-first brands.

“Dabur Shop is currently in the beta testing stage. We are working on progressively increasing its coverage across towns. Our intent is to provide consumers access to the entire Dabur range of products and it will not be restricted to our widely distributed products,” said Mohit Malhotra, CEO, Dabur India.

“This will, over time, become a one-stop shop for the entire Dabur range, including the Ayurvedic medicines portfolio that’s not easily available on the e-commerce marketplace,“ Malhotra added. The company said it will also leverage on its D2C portal to further scale up its digitally-curated or digital-first brands and products.

Digital-first brands

Over the past two years, Dabur India has launched a slew of digital-first products, marking its entry in several new categories — baby care range, apple cider vinegar, ghee, peanut butter and cold-pressed mustard oil. “Our digital-first launches have been performing well and we are set to cross the ₹100-crore mark this year with this portfolio. Innovation is critical to our sustained success and we will continue to introduce new products to strengthen our portfolio,” the CEO said.

The homegrown FMCG company will also be launching new products and format innovation across all its power brands on e-commerce. The company’s power brands include Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur PudinHara, Dabur Lal Tail, Real, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Amla, Vatika and Dabur Red Paste. “We will use e-commerce as the launch platform for many of these new-age formats, build up scale here and then roll them out in other channels,” the company added. The e-commerce channel now contributes 9 per cent to the company’s sales.

Several leading FMCG companies such as HUL, ITC, Emami and Nestle India have launched D2C portals in recent times besides stepping up focus on launching digital-first brands.