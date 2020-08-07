Dabur India strengthens presence in babycare segment with new range

Continuing with its launch spree in Covid-19 times, Dabur India is now bolstering its presence in the baby care segment with the launch of a broad range of products enriched with Ayurvedic herbs.

The company has launched as many as eight baby care products including oil, shampoo, lotion, cream, moisturising wipes, talc-free powder, gentle nourishing soap and baby wash under brand Dabur. The new range has been launched exclusively on Amazon during its Prime Day Sale.

Earlier the company’s presence in the baby care segment was through products such as Dabur Lal Tail and Gripe water. But with its latest range of products, it is vying for a bigger pie of the fast-growing baby care segment in the country.

In a statement, Ajay Singh Parihar, Marketing Head-Healthcare OTC, Dabur India Ltd, said: “With the growing demand for baby care products, we have decided to expand the Dabur Baby Care portfolio with a range of products enriched with Ayurvedic herbs. We are committed to offering the safest Ayurveda-based solutions for the health and well-being of every household.”

“The Dabur Baby range of products do not have any harmful chemicals and is another step forward in this direction of launching products, which are based on the age-old knowledge of Ayurveda but available in modern-day convenient format,” he added.

Smerth Khanna, E-commerce Head at Dabur India, added that the company leveraged on insights and data available through various online channel partners on the global online baby products markets and assessing the needs of young parents. “Staying true to our roots at Dabur, we have created this Baby Care range that focusses on novel natural ingredients, free of chemicals and is gentle on the baby,” he added.

Immunity vans

The home-grown FMCG major on Friday also announced the launch of ‘Dabur Immunity Vans’, which is an initiative aimed at taking its range of Ayurvedic medicines and products closer to consumer households. “These specially designed vans, which is part of Dabur’s direct-to-consumer ‘Immunity at your Doorstep’ initiative, have been deployed across 10 cities in India to give consumers access to immunity-boosting products at their doorsteps,” the company said in a statement.

In the first phase, Dabur has deployed 12 Immunity Vans in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Indore, Bhopal, Nagpur, Jabalpur, Ludhiana, Bilaspur, Jaipur, Patna and Raipur. “These specially designed vans are moving around residential localities and government offices, among other places, in these cities,” Dabur added.