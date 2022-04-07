Daikin Air-conditioning breaks ground at Sricity for its ₹1,000 crore 3rd factory 

Daikin Air-conditioning India has laid the foundation stone for its 3rd manufacturing facility at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh.

This new factory, which will come up at an investment of ₹1000 crore, is expected to be ready for commercial production next year and would make Daikin India the largest manufacturer of air-conditioners (ACs) in the country. It will serve the growing domestic & international demand, said a company statement.

In line with Daikin’s aspiration to achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2050, the company will develop climate-friendly ACs to serve export markets such as West Africa, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, the Middle East, South America and East Africa.

“This investment is an essential part of the long-term growth strategy of ‘Fusion 2025’, aiming at expanding and balance our global manufacturing footprint to best serve customers worldwide. Our long-term strategy is to operate with an agile set-up to swiftly react and adapt to dynamic market requirements by enhancing capacities and R&D capabilities. All this makes Sri City factory strategically very important for us,” KJ Jawa, Chairman & MD, Daikin India said.

Considerable potential

With AC penetrations still at 7 per cent in India, there is considerable potential for market expansion and growth. Consumers are looking for energy-efficient and IA enabled products with having a low cost of ownership. At Daikin, we are witnessing a rapid adoption of ACs across the globe, thereby justifying this bold investment in India, it said.

As an endorsement of the ‘Make in India’ vision, and in line with the Government of India’s Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI), Daikin preferred Sri City to set up its first manufacturing base in Southern India, owing to its world standard infrastructure and thriving Japanese Ecosystem. We are also pleased to announce that, Daikin is the first major brand to join Sri City this year, with the potential to create over 3000 jobs, said Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder MD, Sri City.