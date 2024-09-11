Daikin India has provided an air-conditioning/HVAC lab to the Centre of Excellence at Cochin University Science and Technology in support of Skill India Initiative.

The Daikin Centre of Excellence will be expanded to other institutions, providing students with the opportunity to develop skills aligned with international standards in new technologies. These CoEs will be equipped with Daikin technologies, working models, and educational resources, said KJ Jawa, Chairman and Managing Director of Daikin India.

Earlier, Jawa inaugurated the company’s new office in Kochi .

“Our new office marks a pivotal step in our strategy to capture a substantial market share,” he said.

Quoting industry figures, Sanjay Goyal, SVP and Director of Daikin India, said the sector expects a robust growth of 15-20 per cent in the residential air conditioner sector, driven by the current low adoption rate of just 7-9 per cent among urban Indian households compared to 90 per cent in developed countries. This growth is further fuelled by a rising consumer preference for energy-efficient products with lower ownership costs.

