Daimler delivers 25 new buses to Bengaluru-based Sree Travels

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on February 24, 2021 Published on February 24, 2021

Karl-Alexander Seidel

Truck and bus maker Daimler India Commercial Vehicles has announced the delivery of 25 BharatBenz buses (1014) to Bengaluru-based Sree Travels, a leading tour and travel operator.

The delivery marks the first major staff segment bus order for BharatBenz’s 49 seater (3X2) bus in the post-Covid-19 period and also signals gradual revival in the bus market.

“This order demonstrates the customer’s faith in us and points to a recovery in the transport segment. Our BS VI bus portfolio has enjoyed strong acceptance since launch with state-of-the-art features and BusConnect telematics that improve fleet efficiency. The buses have been specifically designed for the comfort, safety and convenience of passengers,” Karl-Alexander Seidel, CEO & Head of Daimler Buses India, said in a statement.

Sree Travels bought its first BharatBenz bus in 2019 and followed up with an order for 25 more buses in 2021. BharatBenz Financial, a business division of Daimler Financial Services India (DFSI), played a role in funding to facilitate the delivery in a short span of time.

“BharatBenz products have proven their reliability and long-term durability time and again, and emerged as the most sought-after transport solution in the country,” said PN Srinath, Managing Director, Sree Travels.

