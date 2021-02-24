Daimler delivers 25 new buses to Bengaluru-based Sree Travels

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Truck and bus maker Daimler India Commercial Vehicles has announced the delivery of 25 BharatBenz buses (1014) to Bengaluru-based Sree Travels, a leading tour and travel operator.
The delivery marks the first major staff segment bus order for BharatBenz’s 49 seater (3X2) bus in the post-Covid-19 period and also signals gradual revival in the bus market.
“This order demonstrates the customer’s faith in us and points to a recovery in the transport segment. Our BS VI bus portfolio has enjoyed strong acceptance since launch with state-of-the-art features and BusConnect telematics that improve fleet efficiency. The buses have been specifically designed for the comfort, safety and convenience of passengers,” Karl-Alexander Seidel, CEO & Head of Daimler Buses India, said in a statement.
Sree Travels bought its first BharatBenz bus in 2019 and followed up with an order for 25 more buses in 2021. BharatBenz Financial, a business division of Daimler Financial Services India (DFSI), played a role in funding to facilitate the delivery in a short span of time.
“BharatBenz products have proven their reliability and long-term durability time and again, and emerged as the most sought-after transport solution in the country,” said PN Srinath, Managing Director, Sree Travels.
