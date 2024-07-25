Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Germany’s Daimler Truck AG, has announced the appointment of Andamuthu Ponnusamy as Head of Bus Business, effective July 1, 2024.

He began his journey with DICV in 2011 and brings over 35 years of experience in the automotive (passenger and commercial vehicle) industry, specializing in operations management, according to a statement.

He was instrumental in setting up DICV’s truck assembly operations right from the start given his expertise in leading diversified manufacturing teams and his solid comprehension of operational excellence and cost management pivotal to the company’s growth over the last decade.

He spearheaded the end-to-end operational planning and execution of the BharatBenz BS6 truck range at the time of the implementation of the regulation in India.

“The bus industry in India is witnessing healthy growth and is poised to become a vital part of the growing CV industry volume in the medium term. Bus is an important part of our business and Mr. Andamuthu is the most able person in our organization to take our bus business to the next level,” said Satyakam Arya, Managing Director & CEO of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles.

In 2023, DICV rolled out over 1,000 fully-built buses out of its factory at Oragadam near Chennai.