Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has welcomed Union Minister of Surface and Road Transport Nitin Gadkari’s proposal to make air-conditioned cabins mandatory in trucks as the Indian arm of German truck and bus maker has advocated such a move in India for many years.

Only a blower-based system has been mandated in trucks so far, though it is not a genuine alternative as it does not give the same level of benefits as an air conditioning system. It is also learnt that the usage of AC in a truck does not affect the fuel efficiency of the vehicle.

Industry representatives state that air-conditioning in trucks will help drivers stay fit and focused during long hours on the road and in harsh environmental conditions. It is a fact that driver fatigue is one of the main contributors to accidents.

“We are pleased to hear the that Honourable Union Minister of Surface and Road Transport Nitin Gadkari ji has expressed his intent to mandate air-conditioned cabins in trucks. We wholeheartedly support this step,” said Satyakam Arya, Managing Director & CEO, DICV.

He explained that AC cabins will not only provide a comfortable working environment for the drivers but will also enhance safety on the roads by reducing driver fatigue and reducing the incidence of hearing loss among drivers with prolonged working hours in non-air-conditioned cabins. The productivity of fleets will also get a positive fillip due to the implementation of air-conditioned cabins.

Positive effects

Arya stated that DICV had seen penetration of air-conditioned trucks going up in its sales volume over a period as more and more customers understood the positive effects and embraced this change.

“Today, over 60 per cent of BharatBenz truck sales include air-conditioned cabins, which shows that Indian fleet owners are consciously addressing the need of providing more comfort and safety features in their fleets, irrespective of regulations, he added.

Arya is also of the view that AC cabins will finally also eliminate the cowl truck cabins, which are prevalent in the Indian market even today. With India catching up on emissions regulations in the last few years, there is a strong need to pick up an equal (if not more) rigor in mandating necessary regulations on safety.