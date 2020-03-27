Daimler India clears BS-IV stock before the deadline

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has announced that it has exhausted BS-IV stock with zero units left in the factory and less than a handful of vehicles left with dealers nationwide, even as the Supreme Court allowed the sale of 10 per cent of unsold BS-IV inventory post amid the lock-down.

The BS-VI-compliant BharatBenz portfolio will account for 100 per cent of domestic sales from now on, said DICV.

Despite considerable headwinds in the market including the ongoing slump in the CV industry and the challenges presented by the lock-down, DICV was able to beat the March 31 deadline for final registration of BS-IV vehicles, according to a company statement.

“From the beginning, we fully believed in the necessity of BS-VI as a way of creating a greener future for India. This made us proactive in developing BS-VI technology so we could discontinue BS-IV as quickly as possible. Rather than continuing to sell these higher-emission vehicles until the last day, we instead prioritised the environment. We are pleased to announce that our efforts have paid off and DICV once again leads the transition to a new emissions norm,” said Satyakam Arya, the company’s MD and CEO.

DICV claimed that it was the first CV manufacturer in India to attain BS-VI certification for its globally-proven OM900 engine series last July, attaining a homologation certificate for its heavy-duty tractor-trailer model 5528TT.

The company then began series production of its BS VI-compliant OM 926 engines and MD 2 Box after treatment systems three months ahead of schedule in India.

“As we approach the March 31 deadline, we have less than a handful of BS-IV trucks left at our dealerships. We are looking forward to moving into the next stage of our future – BS-VI,” said Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President - Marketing and Sales, DICV.