Daimler India creates transformation management office

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has announced the creation of the transformation management office (TMO) and the new position of a Chief Transformation Officer.

The TMO will be responsible for driving transformational topics and strategic initiatives, particularly related to digitalisation, external partnerships, new business models, internal business processes and company culture.

Chulanga Perera, Chief Information Officer, DICV, will lead the TMO as Chief Transformation Officer and Head of Strategy in a dual role until a new CIO is announced. The transformation office consists of around 40 staff who will be responsible for ensuring strategic transformation company-wide, according to a statement.

“With our dedicated Transformation Management Office, we aim to drive DICV’s next phase of growth and cement BharatBenz’s position as a leader in the Indian CV industry,” said Satyakam Arya, CEO & MD, DICV.

The TMO will focus on four target areas — drive maximum synergies, steer digital transformation, enhance customer service and scale business offerings.