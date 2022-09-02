Daimler India CV, IIT Madras Incubation Cell partner to accelerate future mobility solutions

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG (Daimler Truck), on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with IIT Madras Incubation Cell (IITMIC) to set up a technology epicentre to identify mid to long-term solutions necessary for the future of Mobility.

The partnership - coined as DICV-IITMIC - was inaugurated at the IIT Madras Research Park. DICV is the first OEM from the Indian automotive space that has partnered with an academia like IITMIC for mobility solutions, says a press release.

DICV will partner with IITMIC to identify, mentor and provide opportunities to Indian technology start-up companies who will work towards finding futuristic solutions for the mobility space.

Satyakam Arya, Managing Director & CEO, DICV, in the release said that the company's partnership with IITMIC is based on a common belief that technology should be created and leveraged to transform the marketplace and not just product offerings. "By investing in and nurturing bright Indian technology start-up companies we will contribute to India’s growing economy and sustainably lead the change in commercial vehicles, logistics and in the domain of mobility services,” he said.

The DICV and IITMIC Incubator will jointly incubate Indian technology start-ups working in the areas of future mobility. The focus will be on all aspects like de carbonisation (Electric, Hydrogen), Road safety (ADAS-based safety technologies), Efficiency (Autonomous, connected vehicles, Data Analytics), Ecosystem creation (Truck as a Service) and even prepare the industry for paradigm shifts in supply chain and logistics, manufacturing, product development, software driven vehicle architectures, ESG and other allied areas.

The partnership will enable DICV to facilitate innovation in emerging technologies and advancements to co-create long-term mobility solutions, the next phase of growth in India, the release said.

Ashok Jhunjhunwala, President – IIT Madras Research Park, IITM Incubation Cell said, the partnership would strive to become a leading incubator, where young talent flourishes. This will become a think tank for a fossil-fuel free world tomorrow. Both will leverage their respective strengths to jointly provide mentorship and nurture start-ups by exchanging and participating in seminars, forums, events and symposiums helping drive solutions for future mobility.

Arya told newspersons that in the long run, the company would be open to sharing the ideas that germinated at the incubator with other companies. This is the larger objective of this centre, he said. The global auto major has similar tie ups with start ups in Germany and Brazil, he added.

According to Chulanga Perera, Chief Transformation Officer & Head of Strategy, DICV, said that ideas will come from outside, and the Intellectual Property will be with the start-up. DICV will kick off the incubator by incubating two mobility-based startups along with IITMC. Tutr Hyperloop develops and demonstrates safe and reliable Hyperloop travel and work on providing an affordable and high speed, ‘on demand’ transportation system for passengers and goods. Ozone Motors Pvt Ltd has emphasis on clean, sustainable and mobility as a service, he said.

DICV along with IIMC will co-incubate 10-15 star ups in the areas related to mobility, manufacturing, IoT and sustainability at their incubator, he added.