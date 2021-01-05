Daimler India hires 46 women for Oragadam truck manufacturing operations

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has hired 46 women for its shop floor operations at its Oragadam truck and bus manufacturing complex near Chennai.
This completes the first stage of the company’s ‘DiveIN’ (Diversity & Inclusive) initiative to increase diversity for a more inclusive workforce. The new employees have been deployed across key function areas on the shop floor, including engine and transmission, cab trim, quality management, cabin-in-white, and paint shop, according to a statement.
One goal of DiveIN is to create a gender-balanced staff base by increasing the ratio of female factory employees to 20 per cent of the whole by 2022.
“Diversity is critical to the long-term success of any organisation. How can you meet the expectations of a diverse market without a diverse workforce? At DICV, we’re promoting inclusivity by welcoming women to our factory with a supportive, professional working environment,” said Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and CEO, DICV.
To ensure the welfare and well-being of the new employees, DICV has implemented a comprehensive set of tangible and intangible changes at the factory. The company first installed suitable infrastructure and services such as specific restrooms and changing rooms, crèche facilities, and dedicated medical professionals.
It also reinforced existing workplace policies and measures including a speedy grievance redressal system, gender sensitisation training and a POSH (prevention of sexual harassment) committee.
The hiring of new staff by the German truck and bus major also comes at a time the Indian truck market has shown revival in demand due to improving economic activity.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Free medical services offered spice up the scheme
₹1416 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1402138514281440 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff ...
The stock of NMDC gained 5 per cent on Monday, accompanied by above average volume, breaking above a key ...
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
Zakir Hussain was called the ‘Krishna of Kaliyug’, Vilayat Khan was a good mimic, Ravi Shankar had a stock of ...
In the absence of real-world connection, my social life belongs increasingly to my phone
Marina Wheeler’s ‘The Lost Homestead’ is a valuable addition to volumes on the Partition but is also coloured ...
The pandemic has brought the curtain down on many businesses. The uncertainty over the future of a ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...