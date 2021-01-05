Daimler India hires 46 women for Oragadam truck manufacturing operations

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has hired 46 women for its shop floor operations at its Oragadam truck and bus manufacturing complex near Chennai.

This completes the first stage of the company’s ‘DiveIN’ (Diversity & Inclusive) initiative to increase diversity for a more inclusive workforce. The new employees have been deployed across key function areas on the shop floor, including engine and transmission, cab trim, quality management, cabin-in-white, and paint shop, according to a statement.

One goal of DiveIN is to create a gender-balanced staff base by increasing the ratio of female factory employees to 20 per cent of the whole by 2022.

“Diversity is critical to the long-term success of any organisation. How can you meet the expectations of a diverse market without a diverse workforce? At DICV, we’re promoting inclusivity by welcoming women to our factory with a supportive, professional working environment,” said Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and CEO, DICV.

To ensure the welfare and well-being of the new employees, DICV has implemented a comprehensive set of tangible and intangible changes at the factory. The company first installed suitable infrastructure and services such as specific restrooms and changing rooms, crèche facilities, and dedicated medical professionals.

It also reinforced existing workplace policies and measures including a speedy grievance redressal system, gender sensitisation training and a POSH (prevention of sexual harassment) committee.

The hiring of new staff by the German truck and bus major also comes at a time the Indian truck market has shown revival in demand due to improving economic activity.