Daimler India in pact with CERO to boost sales of BharatBenz trucks

Truck and bus marker Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a 100% subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, has entered into partnership with CERO, a scrappage and steel recycling facility owned by Mahindra MSTC Recycling Pvt Ltd (MMRPL).

This partnership is aimed at offering hassle-free service to truck owners, who seek to scrap their end of life (ELV) commercial vehicles and replace them with new BharatBenz trucks.

Ecofriendly recycling of metals

CERO is described as an organised automobile recycling initiative, introduced to reduce carbon footprint using eco-friendly methods of recycling metals from ELVs, said a statement.

“Scrappage is an important step towards reducing carbon footprint and old, polluting vehicles from Indian roads, which is the need of the hour. This is an opportunity for customers to replace their old fleet with new, BSVI BharatBenz trucks. We see great potential for new truck sales with the effective implementation of the Scrappage Policy,“ said Satyakam Arya, Managing Director & CEO, DICV.

End to end solution

DICV aims to provide an end-to-end solution to customers for scrapping their old trucks right from the process of vehicle valuation up until the receipt of CoD (Certificate of Deposit).

“CERO is India’s first government authorised recycler for motor vehicles built on the PPP model, focused on achieving zero pollution while vehicle recycling,“ Sumit Issar, Managing Director of Mahindra Intertrade Ltd. and Director at MMRPL said.

CERO has a presence in 20+ cities across the country and it will increase to 30+ cities within the next 8-10 months. BharatBenz dealerships can now take advantage of CERO’s platform in scrapping customers’ ELVs.

The dealership teams have gone through rigorous training and documentation support to ensure smooth operations. This collaborative effort will also enable the dealerships to expand their service base, attract customers and contribute to green initiatives, said the company.