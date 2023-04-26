Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), the Indian arm of Germany’s Daimler Truck AG, has reported revenue growth of 37 per cent and sales growth of 25 per cent in CY 2022 over CY 2021, helped by the stable recovery in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle market in India amid supply chain headwinds and adverse cost environment. 

DICV sold 29,470 units, which includes domestic and export units of trucks and buses, during calendar year 2022, which was one of its most successful business years since starting its manufacturing operations in India, said a company statement. 

Additionally, DICV crossed the cumulative production milestone of 200,000 vehicles (including domestic and exports) and 200,000 transmissions at its Oragadam manufacturing facility, near Chennai, in 2022. 

The company exported 11,000 vehicles, which, according to the press release, is its “best-ever annual number”.  

DICV produces trucks under four brands at its Oragadam facility — BharatBenz (domestic brand), Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, and Mitsubishi Fuso. 

