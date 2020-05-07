Daimler India restarts manufacturing and dealer operations

Riversong Motive+: Affordable, functional and durable
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
German truck and bus marker Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has announced the resumption of operations at its Oragadam manufacturing complex from Thursday in a phased approach that prioritises the safety of all stakeholders.
The company is ramping up gradually with a minimum workforce of essential employees to start with, which will be followed by a planned move to full capacity as and when the lockdown ends.
Dealerships across the country have started reopening as local restrictions ease, ensuring BharatBenz customers have access to the free service and warranty extensions the company began offering at the start of the crisis.
DICV was able to restart operations less than 24 hours after receiving permission from the local authorities, according to a statement.
“DICV’s number one priority is the health and safety of our stakeholders, from our employees and customers to our dealers and suppliers,” Satyakam Arya, Managing Director & CEO, DICV, said.
“Being part of the Daimler global network allowed us to see the implications of Covid-19 well before the lockdown was announced here in India. We immediately initiated a Crisis Management Team (CMT) to steer us safely through this difficult situation,” added Arya.
The CMT consists of representatives from across the organisation, and holds virtual meetings with DICV’s top executives daily.
The CMT has initiated hundreds of health, safety and sanitisation measures over the last few months, ranging from mass cleaning of DICV’s 400-acre Oragadam plant to renovations of facilities designed to ensure social distancing norms are followed.
It has also taken charge of tracking the health and safety of the company’s employees numbering over 4,000, as well as overseeing the company’s extensive CSR contributions.
“Every single person in the entire automotive supply chain must work together to avoid infection. That is why it is called a ‘chain’, because every link is vital,” said Arya.
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
Always try to pay the full dues to avoid high interest charges
The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX broke below the support of ₹930 last week and the price ...
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...