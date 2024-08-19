Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, has launched a state-of-the-art Mechatronics Lab at its Oragadam manufacturing complex. This cutting-edge facility is designed to significantly improve the efficiency of software architecture verification and validation, with anticipated cost savings of 70-80 per cent compared with traditional methods, as per a company statement.

Using a closed-loop feedback system, the lab leverages agile methodologies to quickly identify and resolve software bugs. Tasks that previously took weeks or months to complete can now be finished in days, dramatically enhancing the effectiveness of quality assurance and testing processes.

For instance, the lab can verify and validate around 300 features, processing over a thousand signals within just 10 days. It can also assess 600 fault codes in a developing product within a few weeks—a process that would typically take months.

Hub for innovation

Pradeep Kumar Thimmaiyan, President of Product Engineering & Chief Technology Officer at DICV, highlighted the lab’s strategic importance: “Our new Mechatronics Lab marks a pivotal shift in our R&D operations, ushering in an era of increased agility and ground-breaking innovation. This lab serves as a hub for innovation, giving us a distinct advantage on the global stage. It reaffirms our commitment to ‘Make and Develop in India, for India and the World,’ as we strive not only to meet domestic demands but also to establish new international benchmarks.”

The lab’s infrastructure includes a flashing station for pre-production verification of all ECUs, minimising errors and reducing the need for re-releases. The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) set-up allows real-world driving data to be replicated in the lab, facilitating initial software adjustments and reducing the dependency on vehicles, thus saving time and cost. Additionally, the lab enables safe verification of Driver State Monitoring (DSM), eliminating the need for risky in-vehicle trials.

With the introduction of this Mechatronics Lab, DICV is set to continue its legacy of innovation by integrating advanced safety features such as autonomous emergency braking system (AEBS), blind spot assist, driver drowsiness alert, and lane departure warning.