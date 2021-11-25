Daimler India, Shriram Automall ink pact for vehicle exchange business

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has announced a strategic tie-up with Shriram Automall India Ltd (SAMIL) for vehicle exchange business.

The collaboration will provide a platform for customers to exchange their used vehicle of any brand for new or used BharatBenz vehicles across India, according to a statement.

The tie-up will offer robust support to all commercial vehicle customers in exchanging their used vehicles with lower turnaround time, better resale value and hassle-free processes. The platform will provide buyers with a carefully-picked pool of used trucks that have undergone thorough quality checks, made available via its national dealership network.

“Our tie-up with Sriram Automall, a leader in the exchange business will provide ease of accessibility to pre- owned BharatBenz vehicles for customers,” said Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice-President, Marketing & Sales, Customer Service, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles.

BharatBenz dealerships can utilise the SAMIL platform in selling customers’ used vehicles, both BharatBenz & that of other OEMs. The collaboration will also assist dealerships in expanding their service reach by increasing the conversions and enabling improvement of coverage in the dealership command area.