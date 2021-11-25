Daimler India, Shriram Automall ink pact for vehicle exchange business

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has announced a strategic tie-up with Shriram Automall India Ltd (SAMIL) for vehicle exchange business.
The collaboration will provide a platform for customers to exchange their used vehicle of any brand for new or used BharatBenz vehicles across India, according to a statement.
The tie-up will offer robust support to all commercial vehicle customers in exchanging their used vehicles with lower turnaround time, better resale value and hassle-free processes. The platform will provide buyers with a carefully-picked pool of used trucks that have undergone thorough quality checks, made available via its national dealership network.
Daimler India aims to make Chennai factory 100% CO2-neutral by 2025
“Our tie-up with Sriram Automall, a leader in the exchange business will provide ease of accessibility to pre- owned BharatBenz vehicles for customers,” said Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice-President, Marketing & Sales, Customer Service, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles.
BharatBenz dealerships can utilise the SAMIL platform in selling customers’ used vehicles, both BharatBenz & that of other OEMs. The collaboration will also assist dealerships in expanding their service reach by increasing the conversions and enabling improvement of coverage in the dealership command area.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...