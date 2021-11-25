Companies

Daimler India, Shriram Automall ink pact for vehicle exchange business

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 25, 2021

The tie-up will offer robust support to all commercial vehicle customers in exchanging their used vehicles   -  Bijoy Ghosh

Tie up will provide a platform for customers to exchange their used vehicle of any brand for new or used BharatBenz vehicles

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has announced a strategic tie-up with Shriram Automall India Ltd (SAMIL) for vehicle exchange business.

The collaboration will provide a platform for customers to exchange their used vehicle of any brand for new or used BharatBenz vehicles across India, according to a statement.

The tie-up will offer robust support to all commercial vehicle customers in exchanging their used vehicles with lower turnaround time, better resale value and hassle-free processes. The platform will provide buyers with a carefully-picked pool of used trucks that have undergone thorough quality checks, made available via its national dealership network.

“Our tie-up with Sriram Automall, a leader in the exchange business will provide ease of accessibility to pre- owned BharatBenz vehicles for customers,” said Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice-President, Marketing & Sales, Customer Service, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles.

BharatBenz dealerships can utilise the SAMIL platform in selling customers’ used vehicles, both BharatBenz & that of other OEMs. The collaboration will also assist dealerships in expanding their service reach by increasing the conversions and enabling improvement of coverage in the dealership command area.

Published on November 25, 2021

