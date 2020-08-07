Daimler India ventures into used truck biz; launches BharatBenz Exchange

Picking up the threads in Punjab
Daimler India Commercial Vehicle (DICV) has announced its entry into used truck business under the brand name ‘BharatBenz Exchange’, a move which the German truck and bus major hopes will attract more buyers into its fold at a time the company claims edge over competition in offering more reliable BS-VI trucks.
BharatBenz Exchange will facilitate the exchange of old truck of any other brand for an all-new BharatBenz truck as well as purchase of old, company-certified BharatBenz truck.
“As the number of BharatBenz owners rapidly increase, we feel it is the right time to tap the massive potential presented by the used commercial vehicle segment,” said Satyakam Arya, Managing Director & CEO, DICV.
There are more than one lakh BharatBenz trucks and 3,000-plus BharatBenz buses plying on Indian roads now. The company has more than 230 dealer networks and has formed a millionaire club for trucks that have completed more than a million km with the same powertrain.
The company said salient features of the exchange programme include extended warranty and AMC for used BharatBenz truck, transfer of residual warranty and AMC to the new buyer, standardised resale value using digital tool and driver to owner programme to encourage entrepreneurship.
“We will also extend financing support to the buyers through our captive arm and through our financing partners that would include banks and NBFCs,” said Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice-President, Marketing & Sales and Customer Service.
Meanwhile, DICV is preparing to start its second shift operations at its truck and bus manufacturing complex at Oragadam near Chennai from next week.
Arya said the start of the second shift was in response to improving sales of BharatBenz trucks. The company sees a revival of demand for trucks in construction, mining and e-commerce segments.
