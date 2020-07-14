Daimler India’s production of BS-VI heavy trucks hits 1,000-mark

How Covid-19 has disrupted shipping operations and seafarers' lives
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has announced the production of its 1,000th BS-VI-compliant heavy duty truck at its Oragadam truck and bus manufacturing complex near Chennai.
“Although production has recently proved a challenge for many manufacturers in the automotive industry, DICV has remained firmly on track throughout the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Part of this success comes from a 80 per cent plus localisation rate for BSVI components,” Satyakam Arya, MD and CEO, DICV, said in a statement.
The company has produced more than 1,500 BS-VI-compliant vehicles in the last few months amid the lockdown.
“Since premiering our new BharatBenz portfolio of BS-VI-compliant trucks and buses in January, we have been steadily increasing our lead in the industry. This is proved again now as we celebrate the production of our 1,000th BS-VI-compliant heavy duty truck,” said Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice-President, Marketing, Sales and Customer Service, DICV.
The company said it provides ongoing support to its customers, suppliers, dealers and employees, aiming to ensure all stakeholders emerge stronger than ever from the crisis.
For BharatBenz customers, it offered free vehicle checks and sanitisation, along with free warranty extensions. DICV also tied up with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) to support stranded drivers with basic requirements such as secured parking, water, fuel, bathing and shelter.
For dealers, suppliers and employees, DICV has additionally conducted an intensive education and communication campaign. All major stakeholder groups were provided with tailored health and safety manuals, instructional videos and web-based trainings.
