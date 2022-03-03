Daimler Truck sets up an innovation & development centre in Bengaluru

Leading global truck and bus maker Daimler Truck has announced the launch of its innovation and development facility – Daimler Truck Innovation Center India (DTICI) – in Bengaluru.

The centre will serve as the backbone for all innovations and technology developments for Daimler Truck globally including Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Fuso, BharatBenz, and EvoBus GmbH, according to a statement.

“Disruptive automotive technologies and high-quality next-generation vehicles will be paramount for companies to create a differentiation in the industry. With the launch of DTICI, we will be able to empower the commercial vehicles segment with cutting-edge technology and innovation to stay ahead of the curve,” said Thomas Ulm, Chairman, Daimler Truck Innovation Center India.

Engineering team’s focus

The engineering team at the centre will focus on areas that include vehicle engineering, powertrain engineering, software development for electronic control units, computer-aided engineering (CAE), computer-aided design (CAD), IT programming using complex engineering tools and methods.

“The transportation industry is reinventing itself to create differentiating products focused on zero-emission and software-led innovation,” said Raghavendra Vaidya, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, DTICI.

“DTICI will provide competitive advantage by building deep engineering and IT capabilities to achieve zero-emission and industry-leading innovations in the area of software and electronics for all Daimler Truck and Bus brands across the globe. Our combined strength in product engineering ranging from design, computer-aided engineering (CAE), Mechatronics and IT coupled with a rich talent pool will bring new technologies to the road even faster than before and more efficiently,” he said.

The centre will also work on connectivity, cyber security, big data and advanced analytics, system integration and electrification topics. The design team will focus on developing the best-in-class products to redefine the interiors and exteriors of the extensive range of trucks and buses.

In December 2021, Daimler Truck Holding AG (Daimler Truck) was carved out as an independent company focusing on trucks and buses. Daimler Truck, one of the leading global CV manufacturers, has decided to make Bengaluru Centre a hub for future innovations and also to leverage the talent capabilities in the region.