Dalmia Bharat Group consolidates India refractory businesses under a single legal entity

Dalmia-OCL, the refractory business of the Dalmia Bharat Group, will merge all its domestic businesses into a single consolidated entity as Dalmia Bharat Refractories Ltd (DBRL).

Dalmia Refractories Ltd, Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd-Refractory Unit and GSB India will transition into Dalmia Bharat Refractories Ltd with immediate effect, the company said in a statement.

Factors considered

The consolidation is aimed at strengthening DBRL’s financial standing, increasing its investment capabilities, expanding its talent base, positioning the new entity as a trustworthy and long-term partner for its customers in the steel, cement, and other industries having high-temperature processes.

Post consolidation, DBRL will be able to accelerate capex, allocate larger resources to R&D and quicken its digital transformation to serve its growing customer base, the statement further added. The new company will have five manufacturing units in India, one each in China and Germany, in addition to two quartzite mines for silica refractory, a bauxite mine for alumina refractory and dolomite mines.