Dalmia Bharat plans to invest ₹2,000 crore for setting up cement plant in Kalaburgi

Dalmia Bharat Group plans to invest about ₹2,000 crore for setting up a cement plant in Kalaburgi.

Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director, Dalmia Bharat Group, interacting with Karnataka’s Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday, expressed the company’s intention.

Karnataka has been an integral part for the company. The group currently invested about ₹15,000 crore in setting up its cement business.

The CM said that Dalmia’s cement plant in Belagavi is among the major cement producing facilities in India. “Karnataka is proud to be home to Dalmia Bharat group and look forward to strengthening the relationship further,” he added.

Jagadish Shettar, Karnataka Minister for Industries and Commerce, said that the State government looks forward to work with the company in the State. He said, “The State government aims to provide the best eco systems as well as subsidies and has enhanced ease of doing business, skilling subsidies to investors.”