Dalmia Bharat Q4 consolidated profit zooms to ₹640 crore

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Friday reported a sharp uptick in consolidated profit at ₹640 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, on account of higher revenue from operations and tax credit.
Dalmia Bharat had reported a profit of ₹24 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
Its revenue from operations stood at ₹3,281 crore during the quarter under review, up 32.13 per cent, compared to ₹2,483 crore in the year-ago period, Dalmia Bharat said in a regulatory filing.
During the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, Dalmia Bharat reported tax credit of ₹212 crore as against a tax expense of ₹41 crore in the same period of the previous year.
The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of ₹1.33 per equity share for financial year 2020-21.
Shares of Dalmia Bharat were trading 2.76 per cent lower at ₹1,494.10 apiece on BSE.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...