Dalmia Bharat Q4 consolidated profit zooms to ₹640 crore

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 30, 2021

Revenue from operations stood at ₹3,281 crore

Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Friday reported a sharp uptick in consolidated profit at ₹640 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, on account of higher revenue from operations and tax credit.

Dalmia Bharat had reported a profit of ₹24 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹3,281 crore during the quarter under review, up 32.13 per cent, compared to ₹2,483 crore in the year-ago period, Dalmia Bharat said in a regulatory filing.

During the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, Dalmia Bharat reported tax credit of ₹212 crore as against a tax expense of ₹41 crore in the same period of the previous year.

The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of ₹1.33 per equity share for financial year 2020-21.

Shares of Dalmia Bharat were trading 2.76 per cent lower at ₹1,494.10 apiece on BSE.

Published on April 30, 2021

quarterly or semiannual financial statement
Dalmia Bharat Ltd
