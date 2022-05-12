Dalmia Bharat reaffirms regional commitment through ongoing Maharashtra investments

Dalmia Bharat Ltd. has reaffirmed its regional commitment through its ongoing investment of ₹929 crore for the revival, modernisation, expansion of a 2.9 million tonne (mt) cement manufacturing plant in Maharashtra.

The company is now endorsing its sustainability commitment of RE100 by 2030 and Carbon Negative by 2040 through a planned Waste Heat Recovery System installation of 10MW and installing advanced Green Fuel units.

This investment is already helping generate around 1,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities across the State and is adding further value through skill creation, socio-economic development, and leading to the enhancement of environmental stewardship and sustainability.

The company also plans to capitalise on its category-wide dealer and sub-dealer network, which is around 11,000+ strong in the southern and western States of India, to ensure that the growing demand for India’s biggest cement market, Maharashtra, including Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Khandesh regions, is being adequately met.

Sanjay Wali, Sr. Executive Director, DCBL said, “We are grateful to the Maharashtra government for providing us with the opportunity to play an active role in the State’s industrial and infrastructural progress. As we invest in the State and participate in its economic growth story, we are confident that the employment generated through our investments and our social transformation initiatives will lead to a progressive and self-sustainable ecosystem.”

“Our discerning customers across west India are increasingly opting for construction solutions for their building requirements, be it commercial or personal, that don’t just ensure foundational strength but also help sustain the environment for generations to come,” said Sunil Aggarwal, Regional Director, South, DCBL. “We, therefore introduced this offer for our independent home builders to reward them for placing their trust in our offerings and for supporting us as we strengthen our regional presence,” he added.