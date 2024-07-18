Dalmia Bharat, amongst the leading cement-makers in India, reported a 1 per cent rise in net profit for the April-June period of the fiscal year 2024-25 (Q1FY25) to ₹145 crore. Net profit in the corresponding period of the last fiscal was ₹144 crore.

The company’s revenue from operations remained nearly flat at ₹3,621 crore for the period under review. Revenue in the year-ago period was ₹3,627 crore.

Incidentally, cement sales volumes saw a 6 per cent rise y-o-y to 7.4 million tonnes (mt). Sales in the year-ago period were 7 mt.

According to Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director & CEO of Dalmia Bharat Ltd, the continuity of the incumbent government at the Centre ensures policy stability and a continued focus on infrastructure spending, which bodes well for the cement sector’s long-term prospects.

“During the quarter, even though cement demand was weak across regions amidst general elections, our volumes grew 6.2 per cent y-o-y while margins improved to 18.5 per cent (from 16.9 per cent last year),” he said.

During the quarter, Dalmia Bharat said in a statement that it commissioned 2 mt of cement capacity - one each at Ariyalur (Tamil Nadu) and Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh).