Dalmia Bharat reported a 125 per cent jump in net profit to ₹609 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, aided by easing fuel prices, improved demand and rationalisation of operating costs. This compares with a net profit of ₹271 crore reported a year ago.

The company’s income from operations jumped 16 per cent y-o-y to ₹3,912 crore.

For FY23, the company reported a 28 per cent jump in profit after tax to ₹1,079 crore (₹845 crore). On the other hand, income from operations increased 20 per cent y-o-y to ₹13,540 crore.

Mahendra Singhi, MD and CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, said, efforts on enhancing sustainability of operations and rationalisation operating costs have enabled the company to mitigate adverse impact of inflation and deliver stable earnings performance.

Also read: Dalmia Bharat readying next phase of expansion to be pan-India player

“With robust demand outlook, steady cement prices and the peak of commodity price inflation behind us, we are expecting profitability to gradually improve from here on,” he said.

The company’s board has also recommended a final dividend of ₹5 per share at a face value of ₹2 per cent for FY23, subject to approval of shareholders at the AGM.