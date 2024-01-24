Aided by easing commodity costs and lower fuel prices, cement-maker Dalmia Bharat reported a 22 per cent increase in net profit to ₹266 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. Net profit in the year-ago period was ₹218 crore.

The company’s consolidated income from operations stood at ₹3,600 crore, up 7 per cent y-o-y.

Sales volume for the period under review improved to 6.8 million tonnes, up 8 per cent, y-o-y. Sales volume in the year-ago period was 6.3 million tonnes.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were ₹775 crore, up 20 per cent; while EBITDA per tonne improved to ₹1,138 crore (up 11 per cent y-o-y).

According to Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director and CEO, Dalmia Bharat Ltd., with the cement price being largely stable, a correction in commodity prices has led to a margin recovery, from the lows of 12.8 per cent in Q2FY23 to 21.5 per cent during Q3FY24.

“While we believe that margins may improve further from here on, our focus for the next 12–15 months will remain on improving capacity utilisation,” he said, adding that the company continues to be on course to put in place a capacity of 110–130 million tonnes by 2031.

Net debt for the period came down to ₹431 crore, while the net debt to EBITDA came down to 0.16x, from 0.39x a year ago.