Dalmia Cement raises solar power capacity at Cuttack plant to 17.1 MW

New Delhi, February 3 Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd has increased its ground-mounted solar power plant capacity to 17.1 MW – up from 2.4 MW in 2014 – at Cuttack in Odisha.

The facility is spread over 49 acres, and has the capacity to generate 25.52 million units per annum, to be utilized for the energy requirements of Dalmia Cement’s Kapilas Cement Manufacturing Works (KCMW, Cuttack) in the state, the company said in a statement.

“The 17.1 MW plant aims to reduce KCMW Cuttack plant’s day-time power requirement dependency on fossil fuels by over 40 per cent and replace it with a clean, emissions-free, and renewable energy source,” the statement added.

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, is planning to have an installed cement capacity to 110 -130 million tonnes by 2031.