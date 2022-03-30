Danfoss Group opens new unit for hydrostatics transmission solutions 

Danfoss group company Eaton Fluid Power has opened an all-new production line for hydrostatics at its Pimpri facility in Pune to cater to the demand of the agriculture sector in the country.

Danfoss Group is the first organisation to have manufacturing capability of hydrostatics transmission solutions in India. The addition of this new hydrostatics line will help improve energy efficiency and sustainability quotient of applications where these solutions are deployed. The fast return on investment and operational efficiency offered by the product also makes it well suited for the Indian market, according to a statement.

The company said it has a long and proud history in India, and the addition of its locations in Pimpri and Magarpatta will add to its footprint and further opportunities in India, a market that will see significant investments from Danfoss in the years to come due to strong growth potential.

“Our strategic investments towards digitalisation are showing great results and the new hydrostatics production line is a testimony to that. We are well-positioned to cater to the increasing demand from the India market”, said President of Danfoss Power Solutions, Eric Alstrom, who presided over the inauguration of the new facility.

Eric Alstrom, President of Danfoss Power Solutions

The location also places the manufacturing facility near its key customers across various sectors and the Danfoss India Innovation Centre located at Magarpatta, Pune.

“It is a proud moment for us as we commence this new hydrostatics production line to cater to the demands of the Indian market. It is a step towards our commitment to localisation and making in India, for India. The country continues to be an integral region for the growth of Danfoss and we remain committed to developing energy-efficient solutions and driving long-term sustainable value creation,” said Ravichandran Purushothaman, President of Danfoss India Region.