Danfoss, a leading provider of energy-efficient solutions, has announced scaling up localisation and add new production lines for HVACR (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration), compressors, heat exchangersand controls, in response to the rapid growth in country’s HVACR sector.
This investment in local manufacturing will reduce its ’ reliance on imports and strengthen the local supplier ecosystem, said the company in a statement.
Earlier this year, it committed to an additional investment of ₹500 crore, which will support the local manufacturing capabilities for HVACR compressors and controls.
Top-notch products
“We aim to deliver European-quality products and solutions more quickly to the Indian market by nurturing indigenous talent and scaling up our local production capabilities for air conditioning and refrigeration,” said Ravichandran Purushothaman, President of Danfoss India Region.
Danfoss’ range of compressors, heat exchangers and controls cover approximately 60-70 per cent of customer requirements in India, highlighting its strategy of staying close to customers to meet market demands, added the company.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.