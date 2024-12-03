Danfoss, a leading provider of energy-efficient solutions, has announced scaling up localisation and add new production lines for HVACR (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration), compressors, heat exchangersand controls, in response to the rapid growth in country’s HVACR sector.

This investment in local manufacturing will reduce its ’ reliance on imports and strengthen the local supplier ecosystem, said the company in a statement.

Earlier this year, it committed to an additional investment of ₹500 crore, which will support the local manufacturing capabilities for HVACR compressors and controls.

Top-notch products

“We aim to deliver European-quality products and solutions more quickly to the Indian market by nurturing indigenous talent and scaling up our local production capabilities for air conditioning and refrigeration,” said Ravichandran Purushothaman, President of Danfoss India Region.

Danfoss’ range of compressors, heat exchangers and controls cover approximately 60-70 per cent of customer requirements in India, highlighting its strategy of staying close to customers to meet market demands, added the company.

