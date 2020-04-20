Dassault Reliance Aerospace resumes operations at SEZ in Nagpur

As part of the government’s initiative to restart operations in phased manner, Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL) has resumed operations at MIHAN SEZ, in Nagpur.

DRAL is a joint venture between Reliance Infrastructure which holds 51 per cent stake and Dassault Aviation the remaining 49 per cent.

All precautionary measures have been taken to ensure safe working environment under the prevailing circumstances, the company said in a statement.

In the first phase, DRAL will operate at 25-30 per cent of its current strength and gradually scale up operations in consultation with district administration and MIHAN authorities, the company said.

DRAL supplies aero structure assemblies for Falcon 2000 business jets and also components for Rafale aircraft, as a part of the global supply chain for Dassault Aviation.