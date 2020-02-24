Dassault Systèmes appoints Deepak NG as India Managing Director

Dassault Systèmes has appointed Deepak NG as Managing Director, India. Deepak expand Dassault Systèmes’ India business strategy in line with the opportunities that the country has to offer in the manufacturing, infrastructure and cities, and life sciences domains, the company said in a statement.

“India has emerged as the one of the fastest growing economies in the world, propelled by a conducive business environment and technology-led innovation. India is one of the top-priority markets for Dassault Systèmes in Asia, and Deepak NG’s appointment will reinforce Dassault Systèmes’ ambition to expand new growth verticals in India both in Enterprise and Government business,” said Samson Khaou, Executive Vice President, Asia-Pacific, Dassault Systèmes.

Deepak NG joined Dassault Systèmes in 2011 and has more than 21 years of experience across different industries such as automotive, aerospace and Defense, high-tech and Government.

In his previous role at Dassault Systèmes was Director of Global Affairs and Innovative Business Development.