Data Patterns Q1 net profit up 38 per cent to ₹14.26 crore

Data Patterns (India), a leading defence and aerospace electronics solution provider, posted net profit of ₹14.26 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal, against a net profit of ₹10.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. On a sequential basis, the company’s net profit was down by 77 per cent from ₹61.62 crore it posted during the March 2022 quarter.

Revenue from operations went up by 84 per cent to ₹68.38 crore (₹37.23 crore)r.

In a press release, the company said it has ₹663.55 crore worth of orders in hand besides ₹173.57 crore of orders for which negotiation was completed and letter of intent(LOI) received. The company also completed negotiation for business worth Rs. 168.62 crore, for which orders LOIs are yet to be received.

The company said if all the projects where negotiations are completed are converted into orders, the order book will be more than ₹1,000 crore.

“Company delivered good Q1 results in line with our expectations. Our primary focus now is to create a strong order book and increase operational efficiency,” said Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, CMD, Data Patterns (India) Limited.