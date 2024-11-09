Chennai-based Data Patterns (India) Ltd reported a 12 per cent decline in net profit to ₹30 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024, as against ₹34 crore for the same period last year. Total revenue decreased by 13 per cent to ₹103 crore (₹119 crore).

Revenue for the quarter was impacted due to deferment of delivery schedule by the customer of completed products, Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, Chairman & Managing Director, Data Patterns, said in a release.

The order inflow was slower than anticipated in the first half and is expected to pick up during the second half. “We are committed to a continued growth trajectory while maintaining healthy revenue growth and profitability,” he added.

The orders on hand as on date was ₹1,053 crore. Negotiation completed and yet to receive order was ₹141 crore. The order book will be ₹1,195 crore, including orders negotiated converted into orders.

The order book as on April 1, 2024 was ₹1,083 crore, the release said.

The company works closely with defence PSUs such as Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd, and government organisations involved in defence and space research like DRDO and ISRO.

On the NSE, the company’s share price on Friday closed at ₹2,311.30, down by ₹81.40 or -3.40 per cent.