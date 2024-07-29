Data Patterns (India) Limited, the Chennai-based Defense and Aerospace Electronics Systems provider, reported a 27 per cent increase in net profit to ₹33 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, as against ₹26 crore for the same quarter last year. Revenue was up by 15 per cent to ₹116 crore (₹101 crore).

Orders on hand as on June 30, 2024, were ₹1,017 crore; including orders negotiated, pending receipt of formal orders was ₹1,147 crore. The order book as on March 31, 2024, was ₹1,083 crore, says a company release.

On the company’s performance, S Rangarajan, Chairman & Managing Director, Data Patterns said this has been an encouraging start to the financial year 2025 with revenue growth of 16 per cent; gross margins at 72 per cent and EBITDA margins improved by 465 bps at 36 per cent reflecting operational excellence.

“Our current order book crosses ₹1,100 crore with an optimal production and development mix. We anticipate strong and steady order inflow for the full year given the government’s emphasis on ‘Made in India’ defence solutions.”

Data Patterns’ core competencies include design and development across electronic hardware, software, firmware, mechanical, product prototype besides its testing, validation and verification. Its involvement has been across radars, electronic warfare suites, communications, avionics, small satellites, automated test equipment and programmes catering to Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, Light Utility Helicopter, BrahMos and other Communication & Electronic Intelligence Systems.

It works closely with defence PSUs such as Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd, and government organisations involved in defence and space research like DRDO and ISRO, says the release.

The company’s share price on the National Stock Exchange closed at Rs 3,355, up by 1.77 per cent.