Datsun drives in redi-GO with enhanced safety features

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 18, 2019 Published on July 18, 2019

Datsun, the sister brand of Japanese auto maker Nissan, Thursday rolled out hatchback redi-GO with added safety features, including airbag and rear parking assist sensor, priced between Rs 2.79 lakh and Rs 4.37 lakh (ex-showroom).

The model now also comes with high speed warning and seat belt reminder across its variants. The new features are in addition to anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake distribution (EBD), that were introduced in the model recently.

The latest range is powered by the 0.8L and 1.0L three-cylinder engine.

Nissan India Director Sales and Commercial Hardeep Singh Brar, in a statement said, “Datsun redi-GO now comes with various added safety features as standard which is yet another testimony of our focus to bring in progressive mobility backed by safety, technology, style and convenience.”

