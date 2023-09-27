Davidson PR and Communications, a national-regional public relations agency from Kerala has won two awards at the 17th Global Communications Conclave that was organised in New Delhi.

In the event that was conducted by the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) in association with the Public Relations Society, Davidson PR and Communications received the Gold award in two categories - Best Use of Media Relations and Best Arts, Culture, and Sports campaign for their powerful PR campaigns.

The company’s CEO and Founder Richy D Alexander, and Senior Account Executive Muhammed Aadil received the awards from the PRCI representatives.

The event was attended by more than 350 representatives of the industry. As part of the Global Conclave, several discussions, seminars, and sessions were held as well.