Day-to-day biz operation run by an independent management committee: Quess Chairman

The Chairman of staffing major Quess Corp, Ajit Issac, dismissed speculations that there were differences in terms of strategy which allegedly led to the recent departure of Group CEO Suraj Moraje and the appointment of the current incumbent Guruprasad Srinivasan.

Issac said, “Day-to-day business operation of the company is run by an independent management committee.”

Inspite of a good financial performance this quarter, shares of Quess have been punished by the markets in the recent past. It slid nearly 40 per cent in the last three months as speculation swirled around the alleged differences.

‘Freedom for all’

Responding to market chatter on the issue, Issac said, “We have a management committee composed of presidents (of various divisions) and two-three other key people in the company..”

Dismissing charges of micro-managing the company, Issac said, “Every monday, the committee meets. I don’t participate in it unless I’m called for. There is freedom for every president (of business divisions to operate independently).”

Outlining the role played by the corporate office and him as the Chairman, he said, “We do only three things: we do capital allocation because we do performance goal setting, interview and leadership development. Everything else is business and operations. So, we don’t get involved with that. So I think it will be inappropriate to conjecture that there is or has been interference. As a promoter who has interest in the company, I’m always concerned about shareholder returns and I believe we would do things that’s necessary to protect that.”

Issac also said that Quess has a strong benchmark for leadership roles and pointed out that most of the seniors at the company have worked since its inception including the current CEO Guruprasad Srinivasan.

Speaking on the recent quarterly numbers of the company, the Chairman said, ‘The last quarter was actually the best ever quarter for Quess. Our operational cash flow is at 70 per cent. We have not deviated from the strategy including trying to ensure a 20 per cent return on equity. So, it’s a continuum for us. We’re not looking to change anything.” He also said that Quess was focusing on organic growth rather than on acquisitions.

On Friday, Quess declared its third quarterly numbers which saw its consolidated revenues grow 14 per cent to ₹3,685 crore compared to the previous quarter even as net profit at ₹89 crore more than doubled during this period.

Company’s profile

Quess is one of the largest employers in the country with 4.22 lakh people on its payroll which most people have never heard of. That is because the company provides other companies with staff for everything from sales and marketing, finance, administration, HR, collections, operations, maintenance to digital IT services.