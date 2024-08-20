DCM Shriram Ltd announced it has commissioned a new hydrogen peroxide plant at its chemical complex in Jhagadia, Bharuch district, Gujarat. With a capacity of 52,500 tonnes per annum, the unit began running on August 19 at 9 am.
DCM Shriram Ltd shares were trading at ₹1,136.90, down by ₹5.55 or 0.49 per cent, on NSE at 10:20 am today.
The hydrogen peroxide plant is a downstream addition to the company’s hydrogen production unit at the complex, expanding its chemicals business portfolio. Hydrogen peroxide is used as a bleaching agent, in water and wastewater treatment, chemical synthesis, food processing, mining, metallurgy, and environmental applications, among other applications.
