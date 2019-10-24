DCM Shriram Q2 net dips by 30 per cent to Rs 119 cr

Navigate your way to this clip-on wireless charger
The one thing that I absolutely dislike about the auto industry and its marketing talk is the habitual ...
The net profit of the diversified conglomerate DCM Shriram has dipped by nearly 30 per cent in Q2 to Rs 119 crore, even though the Q2 revenue reported a marginal 3 per cent increase to Rs 1,753 crore as against Rs 1,700 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, a company statement said on Thursday.
The lacklustre Q2 performance was mainly on account of lower volumes of sugar sales and distillery. While the sugar sales were down by 6 per cent yoy, that of distillery came down by 27 per cent because of better sales recorded in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, it said.
Despite drop in net profits, the Board declared an interim dividend of 200 per cent. DCM Shriram shares shed Rs 3.60 to close at Rs 392.15 apiece at NSE on Thursday.
The one thing that I absolutely dislike about the auto industry and its marketing talk is the habitual ...
Skoda’s new Kodiaq Scout delivers more features and buttresses the SUV’s value proposition
End of the road for entry-level brand
Carlos Ghosn’s trial will also be watched keenly as the Japanese automaker rebuilds bridges with Renault
With a 13 per cent growth in consolidated revenue and 12.4 per cent EBITDA margin in the first half of FY20, ...
Stability in steel prices and lower raw material cost benefits can aid earnings in the forthcoming quarters
Active large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks over the long term
Contrarian funds pick out-of-favour stocks with strong fundamentals
Donald Trump’s impeachment defence pushes familiar tropes of executive privilege a little too far
No classroom titter, no outdoor games, not even ice cream — the empty schools and streets of Srinagar ...
The Extinction Rebellion uprising parallels Richard Powers’s Pulitzer-winning book ‘The Overstory’ in its ...
The arrest of Jolly Amma Joseph, accused of killing six members of her husband’s family in Kerala’s Koodathayi ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism