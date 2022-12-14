Social e-commerce platform, DealShare, on Wednesday, announced the appointment of Kamaldeep Singh as the President of the Retail business. Prior to this, he had served as the CEO of Big Bazaar and has over 20 years of experience in the retail industry.

He will be in charge of developing the company’s scale in the retail sector and putting retail best practices into effect to improve customer satisfaction and spur on organisational growth, said the company.

“We are pleased to welcome Singh to the leadership team. With a slew of recent top-level hires to strengthen our core team over the last year, Singh will take our leadership pool a notch higher and support our vision to be India’s largest mass-market player for FMCG and grocery retail,” said Vineet Rao, founder and CEO, DealShare.

According to the company, Singh’s knowledge of Indian consumer behaviour, building sourcing organisation, a vast network of brands, and building talent fit well for DealShare’s next phase of growth to serve its unique business model focused on providing high-quality products at affordable prices to middle and low-income households.

Kamaldeep Singh, President-Retail, DealShare, said, “DealShare with their focused efforts in identifying the country’s need and fulfilling this mission with a disruptive social commerce model is encouraging and poses a phenomenal opportunity to transform Indian retail. I look forward to bringing my experience in building the retail and omnichannel business and realizing DealShare’s vision of e-retail for Bharat.”

The company claims that over 75 per cent of products are sourced from its MSME network across the country and that it has reached over 2 crore households and fulfils 4 lakh orders every day across 8 states and 150 cities and towns.