E-commerce unicorn DealShare has given up its office space in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout and the move comes within months of the start-up had shifted its headquarters from Bengaluru to Delhi-NCR.

The start-up has been bringing down the cost and has laid off employees and shuttered its B2B vertical. In September, the company shut down its business-to-business (B2B) vertical as the company shifted its focus to B2C offerings. The company has laid off more than 120 employees as the company restructures its business.

Before the layoffs, the firm had about 1,000 to 1,100 people on its rolls. In January, the company laid-off around 100 employees, or over 6 per cent of its 1,500-strong workforce.

Key focus

The DealShare’s HSR office was spread across three floors and had an area of around 35,000-40,000 square feet which had a capacity of 400 staffers. The company has shifted its focus on its B2C business as it aims to be ‘relevant to its consumers in the market.’ The shift would mean realigning the company’s budgets, and reorganising teams and locations, the statement added.

Started by Rajat Shikhar, Vineet Rao (who has now left), Sankar Bora, and Sourjyendu Medda, DealShare has raised over $390 million in total from Alpha Wave Global, ADIA, WestBridge Capital, Matrix Partners India, and others.

