Social commerce unicorn DealShare has launched private (in-house) brands on its platform and aims to invest ₹500 crore in the private brands business over the next 2-3 years.

The private brands by DealShare will be manufactured in collaboration with SMEs (small and medium enterprises). In the first phase, DealShare has introduced 52 categories including Chemko (home cleaning) Swaccha (personal hygiene), Sampoorti (Pantry staples) and X One (Male grooming brands).

DealShare plans to extend its portfolio to skin and hair care, beauty and apparel categories over the next 2 years. “This launch is an extension of Dealshare’s core philosophy of giving India’s middle and lower middle-income group access to high-quality branded essentials at prices they consider affordable for daily use,” the company said.

Decoding needs

Commenting on the launch, Vineet Rao, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, DealShare said, “At DealShare, we have been working towards decoding the needs of India’s mass market customers and our venture into private brands business is a solution to their growing need to have access to high-quality affordable products. We have been successfully bringing national presence to local brands and believe that our own private brands will only add value and offer wider choices to our value-based customers”

The company said it has till date empowered over 1000 local brands across India by offering them national presence, visibility and market share. The private brand products will be available on the DealShare platform as well as in traditional stores. DealShare aims at selling these products nationally, starting with tier 2 and tier 3 cities being the DNA and target market of organization.

Quality options

“With the launch of private brands, our intent is to bring more quality options in the CPG (consumer packaged goods) category for the mass market customers. With our core business model which is focused on scaling local brands, we have reached 20 million customers. The launch of our own brands will help us increase our customer wallet share significantly,”Sourjyendu Medda, Co-founder & Chief Commercial Officer of DealShare added.

The company said it has on-boarded senior professionals from the FMCG industry to drive this initiative which will be led by Hemant Sood. He has over 23 years of experience in the consumer business. DealShare Private Label brands plans to reach 3000+ towns in India with a disproportionate share of its business coming from the 396 cities with between 1,00,000 and 1 million people, and 2,500 cities with between 10,000 and 100,000 people.

Currently, DealShare is present in 150+ cities across 8 states. The company has acquired more than 20 million consumers and has on-boarded 1000+ DealShare Dost further empowering over 20,000 people with job opportunities.