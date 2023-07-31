E-commerce platform DealShare’s CEO, Vineet Rao, will be stepping down from his role effective immediately, the company said in a statement.

Rao, who is also the co-founder of the company, has made this decision to pave the way for a professional CEO to run the business going forward.

Offline prescence

The company also said that it is ramping up its offline presence as it looks to increase its revenue streams, enhance its services, and increase customer retention.

“As the company embarks on this next phase of growth, Vineet Rao, the current CEO, has decided to step down from his role. Vineet will work with the Board to help identify the right CEO to lead this mission. He will also continue to work with and advise the board with respect to the new leadership,” said DealShare in its statement.

His decision to move away from operations also comes at a time when DealShare is moving its base to Delhi from Bengaluru

A little over three years after launching operations from Jaipur, DealShare, a social e-commerce company that competes with the likes of Flipkart Shopsy, Meesho, and Udaan’s Price Company in the grocery, daily essentials, and related segments.

The company expects to not only triple its revenues in the next two-and-a-half years but also become operationally profitable, Sourjyendu Medda, founder and co-CEO, told businesline. DealShare has raised $393 million from venture investors to date. DealShare currently operates in 100 cities and towns across 10 States.