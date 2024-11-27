Debock Industries has opened bookings for a world-class destination wedding resort at Chakshu in Rajasthan.
Spanning over 50 acres, the premium resort redefines grandeur and luxury with 125 designer villas, a 200-room hotel, a serene manmade lake, and an exclusive racecourse.
It features three landscaped marriage gardens and two grand banquet halls, offering unparalleled venues for celebrations ranging from intimate gatherings to opulent weddings.
The project is poised to deliver significant financial returns with an estimated 20 per cent profit margin from bookings and related services. The strategic venture will create stakeholders value in the long run, said the company.
The resort’s launch marks a pivotal step toward enhancing Rajasthan’s tourism appeal, blending tradition, innovation and exceptional service, it said.
Incorporated in 2008, Debock Industries Ltd manufactures and supplies agriculture equipment including Tractor Trolley and Agricultural Thresher. The company has manufacturing facilities in Rajasthan.
It ventured into the hospitality services industry in 2015 by building two mid-scale hotels at Deoli and Kota, Jaipur. They lease their hotel assets for a period ranging from 5 to 10 years.
In November, the company withdrew application to merge Debock Ventures and Debock Industries as per SEBI directive.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.