Debock Industries has opened bookings for a world-class destination wedding resort at Chakshu in Rajasthan.

Spanning over 50 acres, the premium resort redefines grandeur and luxury with 125 designer villas, a 200-room hotel, a serene manmade lake, and an exclusive racecourse.

It features three landscaped marriage gardens and two grand banquet halls, offering unparalleled venues for celebrations ranging from intimate gatherings to opulent weddings.

The project is poised to deliver significant financial returns with an estimated 20 per cent profit margin from bookings and related services. The strategic venture will create stakeholders value in the long run, said the company.

The resort’s launch marks a pivotal step toward enhancing Rajasthan’s tourism appeal, blending tradition, innovation and exceptional service, it said.

Incorporated in 2008, Debock Industries Ltd manufactures and supplies agriculture equipment including Tractor Trolley and Agricultural Thresher. The company has manufacturing facilities in Rajasthan.

It ventured into the hospitality services industry in 2015 by building two mid-scale hotels at Deoli and Kota, Jaipur. They lease their hotel assets for a period ranging from 5 to 10 years.

In November, the company withdrew application to merge Debock Ventures and Debock Industries as per SEBI directive.