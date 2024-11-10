Debt at Vedanta Resources -- the parent firm of the Mumbai-listed mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd -- has been cut by $4.7 billion in two years as financial discipline helped deleverage the group, its chairman Anil Agarwal said.

In a letter to shareholders, he said Vedanta has delivered its highest-ever EBITDA of ₹20,639 crore in the first half of the current fiscal year as a result of “focus on achieving higher production levels, driving operational excellence, and successfully navigating a dynamic global environment”.

Vedanta’s aluminium and zinc production volumes have reached record levels. “In the near future, we are aiming to double the production levels at our subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, increase oil production at Cairn Oil & Gas to 3 lakh barrels of oil equivalent per day, and increase the capacity at our aluminium smelter to 3 million tonnes per annum,” he said.

Additionally, Vedanta remains committed to becoming a greener and more sustainable company by producing more and more of its major metals through renewable energy sources.

This is to support India’s journey toward self-reliance in critical minerals, future metals, and essential energy resources in a sustainable and time-bound manner.