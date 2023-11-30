The Delhi government has notified the Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme mandating clear guidelines for transition of commercial vehicles to electric (EVs) along with standards for service quality and public safety.

The scheme, which was notified on Wednesday, sets the stage for comprehensive regulation and licensing of aggregators providing passenger transport services and delivery service providers.

By 2030, the commercial vehicle fleets of all aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce entities in Delhi will go electric in phases. Besides, it enforces compliance with stringent monetary penalties for violations — from ₹5,000 to ₹1,00,000 per instance.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the Delhi Motor Vehicles Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme 2023 is a step in transitioning towards an environment-friendly option.

There has been a long need for licensing and regulating the aggregators in the State for smoother operations for Delhiites, Gehlot said on Wednesday, adding that it is the first time in India that aggregator guidelines have also defined phase-wise electrification targets for these operators.

Salient features

A notable feature of the scheme is allowing aggregators to operate electric vehicle-only bike taxi services. The operational guidelines for the same are outlined in the scheme.

The scheme mandates service providers to ensure a phased conversion to electric mobility to reduce air pollution and enhance green mobility. The entire fleet of all the aggregators in Delhi will go electric by 2030.

To enhance customer satisfaction, the scheme establishes strict standards for service quality. This includes requirements for vehicle cleanliness, driver behaviour and timely resolution of customer complaints.

The scheme applies to aggregators, delivery service providers, or e-commerce entities operating within the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

It will cover those with 25 or more motor vehicles (2W, 3W, and 4W, excluding buses) in their fleet, who use a digital intermediary such as an app or web portal to connect with consumers for their services. “All existing or new operators must obtain a license within 90 days of the scheme’s notification or before commencing operations. Licenses will be valid for five years, with annual fees applicable, and zero fees in case of electric vehicles,” the notification said.

Additionally, a 50 per cent rebate is provided for vehicles that are less than two years old.

Electrifying mobility

As per the scheme, the target for introduction of EVs in the new fleet for aggregators has been set at 100 per cent for 2-wheelers while 3-wheelers have to achieve the target of 10 per cent EVs in the new fleet in 6 months, 50 per cent in 2 years and 100 per cent in 4 years.

In the case of 4-wheelers, they have to achieve the target of 5 per cent EVs in the new fleet in 6 months, 50 per cent in 3 years and 100 per cent in 5 years. The entire fleet of all aggregators, old and new, has to transition to EVs by April 1, 2030.

For delivery service providers, the scheme has set the target for introduction of EVs in the new fleet of 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers at 10 per cent in 6 months, 50 per cent in 2 years and 100 per cent in 4 years.

While 4-wheelers have to achieve the target of 5 per cent EVs in the new fleet in 6 months, 50 per cent in 3 years and 100 per cent in 5 years. The entire fleet of all delivery service providers, old and new, has to transition to EVs by April 1, 2030.