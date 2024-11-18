Decathlon has inked a strategic partnership with Myntra in a bid to make its sports and athleisure products accessible to customers nationwide. This association will enable the company’s premium range of sportswear, footwear, accessories and more to be available on Myntra with accessibility in Tier 1, 2 & 3 cities, along with a strong focus on growing sports markets like Northeast India, a statement added. The brand has been ramping up its online presence and had recently inked a similar partnership with quick commerce platform, Zepto.

The global sports brand’s portfolio includes sports apparel such as t-shirts, shorts, jackets, and leggings to sports shoes, backpacks, and others sports essentials covering more than 40 sports like hiking, trekking, fitness, training, swimming, surfing, badminton, tennis, football, basketball, running among others.

“We are thrilled to announce our strategic association with Myntra as this a significant step in enhancing our e-commerce presence and also represents our efforts to reach a much larger audience across India. Myntra’s wide network presence and huge base of premium customers will enable us to showcase our diverse range of sports and fitness products to millions of shoppers, allowing us to inspire more individuals to embrace an active lifestyle,” said Sankar Chatterjee, CEO at Decathlon India.

Nandita Sinha, CEO at Myntra, added, “Our latest association with Decathlon will synergise to make a wide array of sports products more accessible to those seeking to nurture their passion for fitness as well as specialised sports. With a strong focus on emerging sports markets in India, this collaboration underscores our commitment to making sportswear and athleisure more accessible while inspiring a more active lifestyle for millions of consumers.”

.”To build excitement around this launch, Decathlon’s Myntra store will enjoy prime visibility on the app throughout the launch period. Additionally, Decathlon will drive engagement through targeted social media campaigns across social media channels to reach a wider audience,” statement added.

